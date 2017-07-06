Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Lauren Conrad and Husband Welcome Son

July 6, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: baby, Lauren Conrad, The Hills

Lauren Conrad and her husband, lawyer William Tell, are proud parents to a son: Liam James!

“We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son Liam James Tell into our family,” the couple tell PEOPLE exclusively of their bundle of joy, who was born Wednesday, July 5, in the afternoon. “Mom, Dad and baby are doing well. We’re already in love!”

Add Conrad, 31, and Tell of their dogs’ reaction, “Chloe and Fitz aren’t so sure …”

He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

Born weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz., Liam is the first child for Conrad and Tell, 37, who tied the knot in a September 2014 sunset ceremony at a boutique winery in Santa Ynez, California.

Click here to read more! 

