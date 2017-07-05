Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Pink Gets Trapped In Elevator With Daughter

July 5, 2017
Filed Under: Concert, elevator, Instagram, Milwaukee, Pink, tour, Wisconsin

Pink’s performance at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, came down to the wire this past weekend after she and her daughter got stuck in an elevator before showtime.

She shared the moment on Instagram:

Stuck in an elevator (it's getting hot in here) (love in an elevator) (livin in a box) #help

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

 

Luckily, she later shared a pic of herself getting ready backstage to show they made it out safely:

 

We made it out #gettingcute

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

 

After the show, she thanked her fans and talked about how that was her first live performance in four years:

 

Listen Live