Pink Gets Trapped In Elevator With Daughter

Pink’s performance at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, came down to the wire this past weekend after she and her daughter got stuck in an elevator before showtime.
She shared the moment on Instagram:
Luckily, she later shared a pic of herself getting ready backstage to show they made it out safely:
After the show, she thanked her fans and talked about how that was her first live performance in four years:
THANKYOU kind folks of Summerfest. Milwaukee. What a cool place. Thanks to all who came from far and wide. I'm so glad that first show is over. Haha. After four years, it's always a little nerve wracking to start it up again. But I got one look at your faces and my heart filled with love. This is us celebrating the fact that I only rolled my ankle once and only forgot the words to four songs. #grateful