Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Amazon Announces 3rd Annual Prime Day

July 5, 2017 12:44 PM
Filed Under: Amazon, Prime Day

Happy Prime Day… a couple days early!

The online retail behemoth Amazon is presumably hoping that the third time’s the charm for its annual Prime Day sale, as it’s announced that this year’s event will be its biggest and best yet.

While this year’s Prime Day is set for July 11, the sale has been extended into a 30-hour event this year, kicking off at 9 p.m. ET on July 10 and ending in the wee hours of July 12. In order to receive the best deals, you must be a registered Amazon Prime member. Per the past two years, Amazon is expected to roll out deals over the course of the day.

Click here for more details. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Phillips & Company

Listen Live