17 “American” Foods That People Outside the U.S. Are Jealous Of

Yesterday, we went to the Heritage and Freedom Fest in O’Fallon, MO and of course there were all kinds of food options. Most weren’t healthy options, but we decided to live it up for a day and that included partaking in some deep-fried Oreos!

A Reddit user posed a delicious question on the Fourth of July: “People not from the USA, what ‘American’ food are you most interested in trying?” The thread quickly gained traction and people began sharing their dreams of carbs, meat and deep-fried everything.

Here are some of the responses:

*Thanksgiving dinner

*Po’boys

*New York and Chicago-style pizza

*Crawfish boils

*Philly cheesesteaks

*Biscuits and gravy

*Corndogs

*Gumbo Deep-fried Oreos, Snickers, funnel cakes, and basically anything you’d find at a carnival

I wasn’t hungry, but now I am!