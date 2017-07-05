Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

17 “American” Foods That People Outside the U.S. Are Jealous Of

Jill Devine July 5, 2017 10:54 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Buzzfeed, Drink, food, Fourth Of July, Fourth of July Food, reddit

Yesterday, we went to the Heritage and Freedom Fest in O’Fallon, MO and of course there were all kinds of food options.  Most weren’t healthy options, but we decided to live it up for a day and that included partaking in some deep-fried Oreos!

A Reddit user posed a delicious question on the Fourth of July: “People not from the USA, what ‘American’ food are you most interested in trying?” The thread quickly gained traction and people began sharing their dreams of carbs, meat and deep-fried everything.

Here are some of the responses:

*Thanksgiving dinner

*Po’boys

*New York and Chicago-style pizza

*Crawfish boils

*Philly cheesesteaks

*Biscuits and gravy

*Corndogs

*Gumbo Deep-fried Oreos, Snickers, funnel cakes, and basically anything you’d find at a carnival

Click HERE for the full list.

I wasn’t hungry, but now I am!

 

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live