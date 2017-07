Nothing gets more American than this group singing an awesome medley of American classics.

The four-piece pop group, named Anthem Lights covers everything from the Star Spangled Banner, to God Bless America and even Lee Greenwood, “God Bless the USA”.

The video was posted to Youtube last year, and currently has 560,568 views and on Facebook 3.6 million views!

Have a safe and happy Fourth of July everyone!