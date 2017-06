Watch Corey Feldman knock his own tooth out during a concert.

Corey Feldman’s music career has been making headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. First, there were those two goofy performances on the “Today” show last year. And now there’s this:

During a show in Milwaukee on Wednesday night with his “angels”, Corey knocked out one of his teeth with his microphone. And he actually had to stop the show to look for it.