Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Most Annoying Things You Can Do At The Beach

June 30, 2017 3:00 AM
Filed Under: Annoying, Beach, can, do, most, Phillips & Company, things

According to a new survey, the most ANNOYING things you can do at the beach are…

Expedia just released their annual survey on the most annoying things you can do at the beach this summer…

1. Leaving a bunch of trash behind.

2. Letting your kids run wild. So other people feel like THEY have to watch them and make sure they don’t drown.

3. Throwing sand.

4. Getting too drunk.

5. Playing your music too loud.

6. Encroaching on someone else’s space. Like if you put your blanket down right next to them, or hit them with a Frisbee.

7. Being too loud in general.

8. Taking too many photos. Especially if strangers are in the background.

9. Fishing where people are swimming. So you have to worry about getting hooked.

10. Staring at women in their bathing suits. You look like a creep if you get caught. So just do what most guys do . . . wear your sunglasses, so no one can tell.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live