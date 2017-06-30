The Best And Worst Times To Be Driving This Weekend

Here are a few ways to help your driving over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Triple-A says 44.2 million Americans have plans to travel 50 or more miles away from home this weekend. That’s 1.25 million more people than last year, and it makes this the most traveled Independence Day holiday weekend EVER.

The vast majority of people traveling will be going by car at 37.5 million.

The absolute WORST time to be on the road is between 2:00 and 5:00 P.M. TODAY.

There’s also triple the normal traffic expected between 10:00 and 11:00 P.M. on the Fourth, which coincides with the conclusion of most firework displays.

The BEST day to be on the road between now and Tuesday is Monday, July 3rd.

And finally, be careful out there. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, an average of 118 people die in Fourth of July car crashes every year, mostly due to alcohol.

