Watch a pro golfer’s MOM get a little wet trying to retrieve her son’s broken putter at the French Open.

At the French Open yesterday, a frustrated golfer broke his putter over his knee and threw it in a water hazard. A little bit later, his MOTHER waded into the water to get it, not knowing it was broken.

'Don't do it madam, don't do it!' Oh, she did it, only to find her treasure was half the value pic.twitter.com/U2g3QjTphM — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 29, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js