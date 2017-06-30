Map: The Biggest Scientific Breakthrough In All 50 States

What are the BIGGEST scientific breakthroughs for Missouri and Illinois?
There was a story early this month about the biggest invention from all 50 states. Now there’s a new list out of each state’s biggest scientific discovery or BREAKTHROUGH.
For a lot of states in the west, the biggest discovery is dinosaur fossils. But the rest are more wide-ranging. Here are some of the most important breakthroughs on the list…
In MISSOURI, the discovery of the largest known prime number
In ILLINOIS, the Theory of Relativity
In Idaho, the prototype for the first television
In Louisiana, the first cells examined under a modern microscope
In Minnesota, the first bone marrow transplant
In Montana, the first Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil
In New Mexico, the detonation of the first atomic bomb
In North Carolina, the first manned aircraft
In Pennsylvania, the polio vaccine
In Washington, the Heimlich maneuver because that’s where it was first used
In Wisconsin, the advancement of stem cell research.
Click Here to see more.