Map: The Biggest Scientific Breakthrough In All 50 States

What are the BIGGEST scientific breakthroughs for Missouri and Illinois?

There was a story early this month about the biggest invention from all 50 states. Now there’s a new list out of each state’s biggest scientific discovery or BREAKTHROUGH.

For a lot of states in the west, the biggest discovery is dinosaur fossils. But the rest are more wide-ranging. Here are some of the most important breakthroughs on the list…

In MISSOURI, the discovery of the largest known prime number

In ILLINOIS, the Theory of Relativity

In Idaho, the prototype for the first television

In Louisiana, the first cells examined under a modern microscope

In Minnesota, the first bone marrow transplant

In Montana, the first Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil

In New Mexico, the detonation of the first atomic bomb

In North Carolina, the first manned aircraft

In Pennsylvania, the polio vaccine

In Washington, the Heimlich maneuver because that’s where it was first used

In Wisconsin, the advancement of stem cell research.

