JUMANJI: Welcome To The Jungle First Trailer

June 30, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jumanji, Movies

Welcome to the jungle! Sony Pictures has revealed the first trailer for the upcoming sequel, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle!

In a brand new Jumanji adventure, the tables are turned as four teenagers are sucked into Jumanji’s world – pitted against rhinos, black mambas and an endless variety of jungle traps and puzzles. To survive, they’ll play as characters from the game: meek Spencer becomes a brave explorer (Dwayne Johnson); hulky jock Fridge becomes a tiny genius (Kevin Hart); It-girl Bethany becomes a bookworm professor (Jack Black); and unathletic Martha becomes an amazonian warrior (Karen Gillan). To beat the game and return to the real world with their lives, they’ll have to start seeing things in an entirely different way.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle cast also includes Nick Jonas, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Alex Wolff and Morgan Turner.

Sony Pictures will release Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in theaters on December 22, 2017.

