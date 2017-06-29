Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Who Drank the Most Coffee On “Friends”

June 29, 2017 4:00 AM
So, who drank the MOST coffee on “Friends”?

“Friends” is one of those shows where the characters are always drinking coffee, but did you ever wonder which of the six main characters drank the MOST? Well, some British writer combed through all 236 episodes and figured it out.

And the winner is Phoebe, with 227 cups. She’s followed by Chandler with 212 . . . Monica with 198 . . . Joey with 191 . . . Ross with 188 . . . and Rachel with 138.

Obviously, Phoebe also spent the most on coffee, at $408.10. That’s $1.50 a cup, plus a 20% tip.

