The Most Patriotic States

Who knew that Illinois was so UNPATRIOTIC??!!

A new study ranked all 50 states according to how PATRIOTIC they are.

They looked at things like how many people enlist in the military . . . how many veterans there are . . . how many adults voted in the last election . . . and how often people google the American flag.

According to the results, the state that loves America the most is VIRGINIA.

The ten most patriotic states are Virginia . . . Alaska . . . Wyoming . . . South Carolina . . . Colorado . . . Washington . . . Hawaii . . . Idaho . . . Georgia . . . and North Carolina.

The LEAST patriotic state is New Jersey, followed by ILLINOIS . . . Massachusetts . . . Rhode Island . . . New York . . . Connecticut . . . California . . . Michigan . . . Pennsylvania . . . and Delaware.

Missouri comes in at number 24.

