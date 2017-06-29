Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Most Patriotic States

June 29, 2017 3:40 AM
Filed Under: most, patriotic, Phillips & Company, States

Who knew that Illinois was so UNPATRIOTIC??!!

A new study ranked all 50 states according to how PATRIOTIC they are.

They looked at things like how many people enlist in the military . . . how many veterans there are . . . how many adults voted in the last election . . . and how often people google the American flag.

According to the results, the state that loves America the most is VIRGINIA.

The ten most patriotic states are Virginia . . . Alaska . . . Wyoming . . . South Carolina . . . Colorado . . . Washington . . . Hawaii . . . Idaho . . . Georgia . . . and North Carolina.

The LEAST patriotic state is New Jersey, followed by ILLINOIS . . . Massachusetts . . . Rhode Island . . . New York . . . Connecticut . . . California . . . Michigan . . . Pennsylvania . . . and Delaware.

Missouri comes in at number 24.

Click Here to see more.

