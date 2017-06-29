Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Fastest Way To Chill Beer

June 29, 2017 3:36 AM
Here’s why icy SALT WATER is the fastest way to CHILL your beer.

If you need to chill a bunch of beer really fast, put it in ice water and add a ton of SALT. It’ll get down to a perfect 38 degrees in about 5 minutes instead of 15 minutes with normal ice water.

Now, ice actually melts FASTER in salt water. But don’t let that fool you. It’s not because the salt is raising the temperature of the ice. It’s just converting the ice into salt water that’s still the SAME temperature. Right around 32 degrees.

Now you know.

