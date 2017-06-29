A list of movies where the bad guys win includes…

Vulture.com put together a list of 20 Movies Where the Bad Guy Wins. Here are 10 of them…

1. “Star Wars: Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith” (2005)… Though I would go with 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back” as the WAY better “Star Wars” bad guy winning picture.

2. “Alien: Covenant” (2017)

3. “The Vanishing” (1988)

4. “Chinatown” (1974)

5. “Basic Instinct” (1992)

6. “No Country for Old Men” (2007)

7. “The Wicker Man” (1973)

8. “Rosemary’s Baby” (1968)

9. “Seven” (1995)

10. “Gone Girl” (2014)

