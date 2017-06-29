Lady Gaga Works as Substitute Teacher in Staples Ad

“Applause” for Lady Gaga, who is helping support teachers and classrooms!

The minute-long spot finds Gaga serving as substitute teacher for a day at Walter Reed Middle School in Hollywood as she announces that her Born This Way Foundation is partnering with the office-supply store’s Staples for Students program, which is donating $2 million in her name to “ensure teachers and students have the resources they need for successful learning in classrooms.” AdWeek notes that the spot is completely unscripted, with Gaga coming up with projects for the kids that included asking them to act out their “future selves.”

Click here to help support.