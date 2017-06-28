Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Cost Of Your Fourth Of July Barbecue

June 28, 2017 3:10 AM
Filed Under: Barbecue, cost, Fourth Of July, Phillips & Company

Your Fourth of July barbecue should only cost you…

The American Farm Bureau just released its annual study on how much a summer cookout should cost, and it’s $55.70 for 10 people, or about $5.60 per person. That seems so cheap.

They say that for those prices, you can buy: Eight hot dogs and buns . . . eight cheeseburgers and buns . . . pork ribs . . . potato salad . . . baked beans . . . chips . . . condiments . . . lemonade and chocolate milk . . . and watermelon for dessert.

The price is down 1% from last year thanks to slightly lower meat prices.

