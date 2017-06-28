The Cost Of Your Fourth Of July Barbecue

Your Fourth of July barbecue should only cost you…

The American Farm Bureau just released its annual study on how much a summer cookout should cost, and it’s $55.70 for 10 people, or about $5.60 per person. That seems so cheap.

They say that for those prices, you can buy: Eight hot dogs and buns . . . eight cheeseburgers and buns . . . pork ribs . . . potato salad . . . baked beans . . . chips . . . condiments . . . lemonade and chocolate milk . . . and watermelon for dessert.

The price is down 1% from last year thanks to slightly lower meat prices.

Click Here to see more.