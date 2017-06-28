St. Louis makes the list again of the BEST cities to celebrate the Fourth of July.

WalletHub.com just posted their annual list of the best cities for celebrating the Fourth of July.

They look at everything from the weather forecast to how long the average fireworks show lasts. And this year ATLANTA took the top spot. Here are the top ten…

1. Atlanta.

2. San Francisco.

3. Buffalo, New York.

4. Washington, D.C.

5. San Diego.

6. Madison, Wisconsin.

7. ST. LOUIS.

8. Milwaukee.

9. Orlando.

10. Seattle.

