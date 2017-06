A guy was caught speeding with a life-size stuffed ALIEN in his passenger seat!

A guy got pulled over for speeding in Alpharetta, Georgia on Sunday, and he had a life-size stuffed ALIEN in the passenger seat.

But the guy wasn’t using the alien to drive in the carpool lane at the time, and apparently he wasn’t speeding THAT badly, so he just wound up getting a warning.

