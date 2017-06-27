Video: Meet Adoptable Harmony

Welcome to Rescue Me! If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. Each week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

How is Harmony not in her forever home!?!?!? She’s the sweetest girl! Her nickname is Sugar and I know why – she loves to give a lot of sugar!! If you want a loyal, cuddle-bug … look no further than Harmony!

