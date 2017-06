The MOST American-made car of the year is…

Back in the mid-2000s, Cars.com started figuring out the MOST American car of the year by looking at how many of the parts were made here and how much of the assembly happened here.

And this year, the most American car is the Jeep Wrangler. The rest of the top five are the Jeep Cherokee . . . Ford Taurus . . . Honda Ridgeline . . . and Acura RDX.

