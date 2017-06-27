Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Correct Way To Carry A Car Seat

June 27, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: baby car seats, Bridge Family Chiropractic, mothers, parenting, sore back

Listen up parents!

Lugging around a car seat in and out of a car is one part of parenting that you don’t look forward too.

Carrying it around all over can really take a toll on your body.

One viral mom is sharing her secret on how to carry and lift a car seat correctly.

Luckily, this mom is a chiropractor so she knows how damaging lifting something the wrong way can actually hurt your body in the long run.

She explains in the video the correct way of picking up the car seat won’t hurt your shoulder, your hip and how you shouldn’t have to swing your knee to pick up the seat.

Pretty amazing stuff, right?! You can find more helpful hints on their Facebook Page at Bridge Family Chiropractic.

Do you have a parenting life hack? Let us know!

