A new poll had people rank the best ice cream flavors. More than 5,000 people voted online, and COOKIES AND CREAM took first place. Here are the top ten…

1. Cookies and cream.

2. Chocolate.

3. Vanilla.

4. Mint chocolate chip.

5. Strawberry. Neapolitan with vanilla, chocolate, AND strawberry came in 12th.

6. Regular chocolate chip.

7. French vanilla.

8. Rocky road.

9. Coffee.

10. Peanut butter cup.

