Weddings at Taco Bell in Vegas start on August 7th and will cost you…

Taco Bell announced earlier this year that their new location on the Las Vegas strip would offer WEDDINGS, and they just announced that their marriage chapel officially opens on August 7th.

And if you want to get married there, it’ll run you $600, but for that price, you get a dozen tacos, a cake, and a bouquet made out of hot sauce packets.

