Netflix’s ‘To The Bone’ Criticized for “Glamorizing Anorexia”

June 27, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Anorexia, Eating Disorders, To the Bone

A number of mental health experts have criticized Netflix’s upcoming film To the Bone for “glamorizing” and “trivializing” anorexia. “My anxiety is that because [the movie looks like] it has a happy ending and looks like such an enriching experience that it may seem to be an appealing way to address internal conflict,” Dasha Nicholl, chair of the eating disorders faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, tells The Guardian. “I am just providing a warning about that. We have a responsibility to protect young people and people who are vulnerable.” Meanwhile, Psychologist Dr. Carolyne Keenan adds, “It is very possible that some viewers may find the material distressing and triggering, and both Netflix and viewers will need to take responsibility for what they do with that.” To The Bone stars Lily Collins as “an unruly, 20-year-old young woman with anorexia” and will be released via the streaming service on July 14.

