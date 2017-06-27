Behind-the-Scenes Secret Facts About The Bachelor

really goes down on The Bachelor? Here are 15 behind-the-scenes facts about the guilty pleasure, courtesy of Have you ever wondered whatgoes down on? Here are 15 behind-the-scenes facts about the guilty pleasure, courtesy of Buzzfeed (check out the full list at the link):

1. If contestants refer to the show as a “process,” producers will make them film the segment over again using the word “journey” instead. (That explains all the constant “journey” talk!)

2. According to Sean Lowe, Emily Maynard pretended not to do overnight dates with her three finalists and had cameras film the men “leaving,” but secretly did them anyway.

3. The women have to buy all of their own dresses for the show–ABC provides dresses for only the two finalists to wear during the finale. (Contestant Jillian Harris says she spent $8,000 on clothes for the show.)

4. No one actually eats on the one-on-one dinners because the sounds would get picked up by the microphones. Instead, contestants eat at the hotel beforehand.

5. The leads get paid for their seasons, typically around $100,000. According to Bachelor Ben Higgins, the lead gets compensated in accordance to what they would have made in the real world. (Bachelorette Emily Maynard was rumored to have been paid $250,000.)

6. Contestants are only allowed to bring two suitcases, which must contain “clothing for both cold and warm weather, athletic wear, bathing suits, heels, tennis shoes, sandals, cocktail, long, and casual dresses, and heavy coats.”

7. Since contestants don’t have access to phones or the internet, they must scramble to figure out how to manage their finances before they leave (since they could be gone for six weeks). “I had to set up auto bill pay and give my parents my deposit slips and access to email passwords,” former contestant JJ Lane says.

8. The most common Bachelor/ette contestant occupations are realtor, marketing, pharmaceutical sales rep, and account manager.

9. Contestants have to take a comprehensive psychological exam before appearing on the show.

10. And they usually only find out that they’ve been selected to appear on the show about two to three weeks before filming begins.

Will this change the way you watch the show? Let’s be honest probably not…but the facts are too good, not to share with your Bachelor loving friends!