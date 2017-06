Your significant other is most likely to CONTACT their mistress at…

A new survey found that 8:00 A.M. on Monday morning is the most common time for people having affairs to make contact with their side action.

The least popular time is Saturday at 10:00 A.M.

The survey also found the most common way people hide their affair is by putting the person in their phone under a fake name of the other gender. The second-most common way is to use a totally different phone.

