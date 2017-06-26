Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Viral Video: Road Rage Leads To Crash

June 26, 2017 2:33 AM
Road rage leads to a chain reaction accident.

This happened last week, but the video has gone viral. It’s a road rage incident near L.A. between a motorcyclist and a car. It starts when the cyclist KICKS the car, and then the car swerves INTO the cyclist but mostly misses.

Instead, the car hits a retaining wall, loses control, and then spins BACK into traffic where it hits a pickup truck that rolls over. The cyclist escapes all the chaos and keeps riding away. The pickup driver suffered minor injuries and everyone else is okay.

