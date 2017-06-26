Win: A pair of tickets to an upcoming Cardinals game

Contest ends: Friday, June 30, 2017

Tune into Phillips and Company on Monday, Wednesday & Friday for a chance to call in and play Three In A Row, You Go.

Monday’s winner gets a pair of tickets to see the Cardinals take on the Washington Nationals on Friday, June 3o, 2017, at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday’s winner gets a pair of tickets to see the Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at 7:15 p.m. Friday’s winner gets a pair of tickets to see the Cardinals take on the New York Mets on Friday, July 7, 2017, at 7:15 p.m.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, June 30, 2017. Read the official contest rules.