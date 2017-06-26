Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

This Week’s Schmig Schmackdown: 2017 Season Passes To Six Flags St. Louis

June 26, 2017 12:01 AM By Jen Myers
Filed Under: Schmig, Schmig Schmackdown

Win: A pair of 2017 season passes to Six Flags St. Louis

Contest is only on: Thursday, June 29, 2017

The Schmig Smackdown is back!

Call in and compete against Guy and you could win a pair of 2017 season passes to Six Flags St. Louis.

The all-new Mardi Gras Festival & Parade takes place at Six Flags St. Louis every Wednesday-Sunday through July 16th, 2017. The New Orleans style celebration brings ornate parade floats, Mardi Gras-themed décor, festive street entertainment, and classic Cajun cuisine to Six Flags. VIP’s will enjoy a meal voucher for Cajun cuisine and festive Mardi Gras flair, in addition to being dressed in costume and armed with hundreds of beads to throw out while riding on one of Six Flags’ eight Mardi Gras floats.

 Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Thursday, June 29, 2017. Read the official contest rules.

