The Best Harry Potter Quotes

June 26, 2017 2:25 PM
It has officially been 20 years since the first Harry Potter book hit shelves around the world, and fans are thanking author J.K. Rowling for making their childhood magical.

We picked out a few of our favorite quotes from the Harry Potter books that were magical and memorable at the same time.

“It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends.

― ALBUS DUMBLEDORE, HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER’S STONE

giphy The Best Harry Potter Quotes

“I solemnly swear I am up to no good.”

― HARRY POTTER, HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN

giphy 6 The Best Harry Potter Quotes

“If you want to know what a man’s like, take a good look at how he treats his inferiors, not his equals.”

— SIRIUS BLACK, HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE

giphy 7 The Best Harry Potter Quotes

“Dark and difficult times lie ahead. Soon we must all face the choice between what is right and what is easy.”

– Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

giphy 9 The Best Harry Potter Quotes

 

“Things we lose have a way of coming back to us in the end, if not always in the way we expect.”

– Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

giphy 8 The Best Harry Potter Quotes

“Words are in my not-so-humble opinion, the most inexhaustible form of magic we have, capable both of inflicting injury and remedying it.”

― Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

 

giphy 10 The Best Harry Potter Quotes

“But you know, happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

― ALBUS DUMBLEDORE, HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN\

 

giphy 5 The Best Harry Potter Quotes

So, what is your favorite Harry Potter quote? Let us know!

