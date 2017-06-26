Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Photos: Kevin The Intern’s Weekend, June 23-25, In Five Photos

June 26, 2017 4:51 AM
Filed Under: Five, June 23-25, Kevin The Intern, Phillips & Company, Photos, Weekend

In just FIVE photos, here’s how Kevin the Intern spent his weekend.

It was another FULL weekend for Kevin the Intern and his family. Here’s how it was spent in just FIVE photos:

“FRIDAY –

Friday afternoon was spent at The Nature Institute (TNI Camp) in Godfrey watching my son Jackson end his week. He was voted “Most Energetic Camper” in his group.

day 1 Photos: Kevin The Interns Weekend, June 23 25, In Five Photos

Since Friday was also my SIXTEENTH wedding anniversary, Sara and I were treated by my brother and sister-in-law who watched our kids, and even gave us a little extra cash, to enjoy a dinner out at CHOPPED in Jerseyville. I had my usual “fruity” rum drink, and Sara enjoyed a martini or THREE.

drinks Photos: Kevin The Interns Weekend, June 23 25, In Five Photos

We ended the evening watching “Logan” on DVD because NO KIDS means R-RATED MOVIE NIGHT!

SATURDAY –

Saturday was quite busy. We spent the morning at Raging Rivers. That afternoon was also had Sara’s dad’s yearly “Williams’ Family Reunion” where they always show off how much the NEXT generation of Williams have grown.

day 3 Photos: Kevin The Interns Weekend, June 23 25, In Five Photos

Saturday night was spent eating cake (that’s a Shopkins cake made by Mee-Maw by the way) and ice cream celebrating my niece Reese’s 5th birthday!

day 4 Photos: Kevin The Interns Weekend, June 23 25, In Five Photos

Sunday –

Since it’s another Grafton Flea Market weekend, Sara decided to have the family walk from Grafton Hills to downtown to enjoy the great weather. Jackson picked up a stuffed cat for $1, while Kennedy spent $5 on a used X-Box 360 video game.

day 5 Photos: Kevin The Interns Weekend, June 23 25, In Five Photos

That’s my weekend. I hope you had a good one, too!”

Listen Live