The winner of this year’s UGLIEST dog contest is…

The annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest went down on Friday at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in northern California. And this year’s champ may not be the ugliest winner ever, but she IS the largest.

The winner is a three-year-old Neapolitan Mastiff named Martha.

Her owner gets $1,500 and a trophy.

