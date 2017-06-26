Listen To Win Tickets To Train & O.A.R.

Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

June 26, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: O.A.R., Train

Win: A pair of tickets to Y98 Presents Train and O.A.R.

Contest Ends: Friday, June 30, 2017

Listen to Y98 on Thursday and Friday for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Y98 Presents Train and O.A.R. at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Saturday, July 1st. We’ll be giving away tickets every hour between 7 am and 5 pm.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. All winners will have to pick up tickets at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater Box Office by 6 pm on the day of the show. Winners will need a form of ID to claim their prize. Contest ends Friday, June 30, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

 

 

