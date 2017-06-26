Jen’s Weekend in 5 Photos (June 24th-26th)

New technology, new treats, and a new adventure this weekend. Here’s my weekend in 5 photos:

My Mom finally got an iPhone this weekend!!! This. Is. A. Big. Deal. I celebrated by sending her a few pics of the kids and this was her message back to me. Before this phone she had a flip phone that took pictures the size of a postage stamp and the quality was *thumbs down*. She hasn’t discovered emojis yet…get ready!

New popsicle at the pool today. After swimming at the pool Saturday night we picked the Hello Kitty popsicle. Courtney would’ve loved this as a kid!

We went to Laumeier Sculpture Park on Sunday and my 4YO picked a bouquet for me – my favorite kind.

One of the sculptures on our Nature Trail Scavenger Hunt – Redwood I is thought to be the largest singular piece of contemporary wood sculpture in existence. It was pretty spectacular.

This was taken near the end of our 2 & 1/2 hour hike at Laumeier. We are NOT an outdoorsy family, so the fact that these kids are still smiling is a minor miracle. We were sweaty and tired at the end, but everyone had a blast. It showed me that we need to get out of our comfort zone more.