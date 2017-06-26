Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Guy’s Weekend in 5 Photos (June 24th-26th)

June 26, 2017 10:04 AM By Guy Phillips
Filed Under: five photos, Guy Phillips, Morning Show

Friday’s road trip to Chicago began with a stop at the famous Goody-Goody diner on Natural Bridge.

jpeg image 01d01ea5984b 1 Guys Weekend in 5 Photos (June 24th 26th)

A rare gathering of the Phillies…all of the Phillips brothers and cousins at the rehearsal dinner at the “Bad Hunter” in Chicago.

jpeg image 9d6ebe9a17f6 1 Guys Weekend in 5 Photos (June 24th 26th)

 

My daughter Dana and her fiancé, Brandon, the true American Gothic couple at an art fair in my hometown of Highland Park.

jpeg image f77df80b8069 1 Guys Weekend in 5 Photos (June 24th 26th)

The wedding of Charlie Phillips and Jacqueline Stern Phillips on the lakefront at North Shore Country Club. Believe it or not, there was a reading of Weezer during the ceremony.

jpeg image 74cc8cef9c7e 1 Guys Weekend in 5 Photos (June 24th 26th)

My adorable wife and me. She looked like a million bucks…and I did, too…after taxes.

jpeg image 0ed58d49db98 1 Guys Weekend in 5 Photos (June 24th 26th)

 

More from Guy Phillips
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live