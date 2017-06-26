Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Courtney’s Weekend in 5 Photos (June 24th-26th)

June 26, 2017 10:39 AM By Courtney Landrum
Filed Under: Courtney Landrum, five photos, Morning Show, Phillips and Company, Weekend

Had an appearance on Saturday morning at AT&T and got a chance to meet Cardinals pitcher Trevor Rosenthal. Doesn’t he look totally different? I never would have recognized him if I saw him out somewhere. Right?

2017062495114043 Courtneys Weekend in 5 Photos (June 24th 26th)

The highlight of my appearance was meeting Adam. He listens to the show every morning with his mom.

2017062495110913 Courtneys Weekend in 5 Photos (June 24th 26th)

After my appearance we headed out to Augusta to play golf with some friends. On our way, Nick made me take a pic of his “Dream Car”, a restored Bronco from the 1970’s. He and his friend have a shared love for these vehicles, hence the pic.
20170624 094444 Courtneys Weekend in 5 Photos (June 24th 26th)

Then it was time to play some golf and enjoy some beverages (swing oil) at one of the most beautiful places in the area. Our friends belong to Boone Valley C.C. and we’ve had a couple opportunities to play there with them. It is seriously one of the most gorgeous pieces of property I’ve ever seen. Too bad my golf game wasn’t quite as picturesque. It was an ugly round.

2017062495140604 Courtneys Weekend in 5 Photos (June 24th 26th)

20170624 160314 Courtneys Weekend in 5 Photos (June 24th 26th)

2017062495165807 Courtneys Weekend in 5 Photos (June 24th 26th)

Finally we ended the night with a delish steak dinner at their house. We picked up the food, along with the meats I also bought the Bob Evans cheesy garlic premade taters. If you’ve never had them, I’m telling you they are amazing!!! Probably not the most healthy, but soooo good. Then it was time for dessert…TINY POPSICLES!!! Who knew they even made these.

20170624 215858 Courtneys Weekend in 5 Photos (June 24th 26th)

It’s back to another work week! Look for more photos next weekend!

Check out photos from Guy’s weekend! 

More from Courtney Landrum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live