Celebrities With Billion-Dollar Brands

Celebrities who’ve built billion-dollar brands include…
George Clooney and his partner recently sold their Casamigos tequila company for $1 BILLION. But they’re far from the first celebrities to build a billion-dollar brand. Here are some stars who beat them to it…
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen did it ages ago with their clothing brands.
Jessica Alba’s Honest Company is worth $1.7 billion.
Ashton Kutcher is one of three partners in a venture capital firm called A-Grade Investments. They’ve got money in big tech companies like Uber, Airbnb, and Foursquare.
Bono is part of an investment firm called Elevation Partners, which recently had a $1.4 billion stake in Facebook.
Jessica Simpson’s fashion line has earned over $1 billion since 2005.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s joint net worth was recently pegged at $1.16 billion.
