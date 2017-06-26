Celebrities With Billion-Dollar Brands

Celebrities who’ve built billion-dollar brands include…

George Clooney and his partner recently sold their Casamigos tequila company for $1 BILLION. But they’re far from the first celebrities to build a billion-dollar brand. Here are some stars who beat them to it…

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen did it ages ago with their clothing brands.

Jessica Alba’s Honest Company is worth $1.7 billion.

Ashton Kutcher is one of three partners in a venture capital firm called A-Grade Investments. They’ve got money in big tech companies like Uber, Airbnb, and Foursquare.

Bono is part of an investment firm called Elevation Partners, which recently had a $1.4 billion stake in Facebook.

Jessica Simpson’s fashion line has earned over $1 billion since 2005.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s joint net worth was recently pegged at $1.16 billion.

Click Here to see more.