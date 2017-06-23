What You Can Get Free At Restaurant Chains On Your Birthday

Consumerist.com posted a huge list of pretty much every national chain that’ll give you FREE stuff on your birthday.

If you want to treat yourself for FREE on your birthday, Consumersit.com has a huge list you can start with, and here’s just a few…

Applebee’s – If you sign up for the restaurant’s eClub, you’ll get a free birthday dessert.

Baskin Robbins – Sign up for the Birthday Club to get an emailed coupon for a free 2.5 ounce ice cream in the flavor of your choosing, plus a discount on your birthday cake.

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar – Joining the Buffalo Circle Club will earn you an order of snack size wings, as well as a free dessert on your birthday.

The Cheesecake Factory – Tell your server it’s your birthday and you’ll get a free song AND a free birthday sundae with a tiny “scoopette” of vanilla ice cream, fudge, whipped cream, confetti pieces and a candle. No signing up for anything!

Cracker Barrel – Free dessert and a free song on your birthday — and you don’t have to sign up for a thing.

Dairy Queen – Free blizzard coupon when you sign up for the online fan club, as well as a “special” birthday coupon. Make sure to bring the printed coupon to the store.

Denny’s – Get a free original grand slam with a valid ID on your birthday. No signup required.

Dunkin’ Donuts – You’ll get a free drink for signing up for the DD Perks Rewards Program, as well as a free medium beverage of your choice on your birthday.

IHOP – Become a member of the Pancake Revolution and receive free pancakes — on your birthday, right away, and on the anniversary of your membership.

Jack in the Box – Sign up for offers, get a coupon you can use during your birthday week for two free tacos with purchase.

Krispy Kreme Donuts – Treat yourself to a free doughnut on your birthday after you’ve signed up for the eClub.

Olive Garden – Free appetizer or dessert during your birthday month if you subscribe to the eClub.

Outback Steakhouse – No need to sign up to receive a child-size vanilla sundae with chocolate syrup on your birthday. If you do sign up for the rewards program, you’ll also get a birthday coupon for a free dessert or appetizer with your meal.

Panera Bread (St. Louis Bread Company) – MyPanera members get a free pastry, dessert, or cafe item on their birthday.

Red Robin – A free birthday burger will be yours if you’re a member of the Royalty rewards club.

Sonic – Signing up for MySonic rewards will earn you a free birthday treat.

Starbucks – Join the Starbucks Rewards program and get a free birthday beverage.

Steak N’ Shake – Want a double-steak burger with cheese fries for free on your birthday? Sign up for the email club.

Wendy’s – WendyMail subscribers get a free Frosty.

