Meet & Greet Monday: Listen To Win Train Meet & Greet Passes

June 23, 2017 4:03 PM
Filed Under: O.A.R., Train

Win: A pair of tickets to Y98 Presents Train and O.A.R. PLUS a pair of meet & greet passes to meet Train

Contest Ends: Monday, June 26, 2017

Listen to Y98 on Monday for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Y98 Presents Train and O.A.R. at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Saturday, July 1st. Each winner will also get a pair of meet & greet passes to meet Train before the show!

We’ll be giving away tickets every hour between 8 am and 4 pm.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Monday, June 26, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

