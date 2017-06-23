Halsey Has Harsh Words for Iggy Azalea

By Hayden Wright

For years, Iggy Azalea has faced criticism for being a white Australian woman who affects a Southern rap accent on her music. Critics call that cultural appropriation; Iggy maintains that her sound is authentic and inspired by the Atlanta rappers who helped shape her.

During an interview with The Guardian, Halsey decided to re-litigate the matter with some choice words for Iggy: “There’s a lot of people I wouldn’t put on my record,” she said. “Iggy Azalea: absolutely not. She had a complete disregard for black culture. F—— moron. I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me.”

Though there’s been a lag between projects, Iggy continues to tease her sophomore album Digital Distortion, set for a June 30 release. Twitter users quickly accused Halsey of hypocrisy: She’s worked with Migos rapper Quavo who’s been slammed for “homophobic” statements and had high praise for him in the same interview:

“I think he’s misunderstood. Just because I choose to be a socially conscious artist, and I’m pretty good at that, that doesn’t mean every artist is going to be equipped to be politically correct,” she said. “I don’t think he’s inherently homophobic, I think he’s in a tough place of trying to explain what he means. I agree his apology was bull—-, but I can’t police everyone.”

Not everyone. Just Iggy. In any event, Halsey walked her Quavo praise back on Twitter:

“Honestly? I didn’t know that Quavo had made homophobic comments when I collaborated him,” she wrote. “We’ve never spoken a word to each other and I have no intention of pursuing a friendship there, unless he wants to make a legitimate apology.”

