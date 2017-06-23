Better In Summer Or Winter?

Are these things BETTER during the summer or the winter?

A new survey asked people if different activities are better in the summer or the winter. Here are the results…

1. Getting drunk . . . 86% say it’s better in the summer, 14% say it’s better in winter.

2. Driving . . . 83% say summer, 18% say winter.

3. Vacations . . . 73% summer, 27% winter.

4. Spending time outdoors . . . 65% summer, 35% winter.

5. Showers . . . 59% summer, 41% winter.

6. Exercising . . . 45% summer, 55% winter.

7. Eating . . . 44% summer, 56% winter.

8. Reading . . . 33% summer, 67% winter.

9. Coffee . . . 31% summer, 69% winter.

10. Sex . . . 24% summer, 76% winter.

