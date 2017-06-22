Here are the BEST and WORST states for summer road trips.

WalletHub just ranked every state from the best place for a summer road trip to the worst. They used criteria like gas prices . . . tolls . . . quality of the roads . . . accident rates . . . attractions . . . weather . . . and scenery.

And the top 10 states for road trips are: Oregon . . . Utah . . . Washington . . . North Carolina . . . Louisiana . . . Texas . . . Nevada . . . Minnesota . . . California . . . and Colorado.

The 10 worst states for road trips are: Connecticut . . . Rhode Island . . . Mississippi . . . Pennsylvania . . . North Dakota . . . Delaware . . . Arkansas . . . Kansas . . . New Jersey . . . and Montana.

Illinois is number 15, while Missouri comes in at number 35.

