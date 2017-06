Kate Beckinsale is dating a guy HALF her age.

Kate Beckinsale is now dating Matt Rife, who is HALF her age. He’s 21 while Kate is 43. Matt’s biggest claim to fame right now is being on “MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out”.

In an interesting coincidence, Kate seduces a younger man in her new movie “The Only Living Boy in New York”.

Click Here to see more.