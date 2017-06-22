More Bachelor In Paradise Gossip

Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Jill Devine June 22, 2017 10:50 AM By Jill Devine
The Bachelor in Paradise is getting tons of press because of the “sexual misconduct” allegations that came up earlier this month.  Even more gossip emerges from the scandal.

Someone wanted to know what rights do reality show contestants actually have?  CNN got a hold of the Bachelor in Paradise contract, and it’s pretty one-sided.

In a nutshell, it says they can portray you however they want.  They can even manipulate reality, and edit footage to create situations that never happened.

Contestants just have to deal with the fact that their portrayal could be, quote, “disparaging, defamatory, embarrassing or of an otherwise unfavorable nature.”  They can also film you naked if they want to.  They’re not liable for practically anything that can happen to you, including injury, emotional trauma, or unwelcome/unlawful contact or other interaction among participants.”

It will be interesting to see if the contract holds up in the lawsuit Corinne Olympios has filed.

In other Bachelor in Paradise newsCorinne’s boyfriend is standing by his woman.

TMZ reports Jordan Gielchinsky has no plans to breakup with Corinne after she and DeMario Jackson were allegedly caught doing “something” in the pool.  Jordan believes her when she claims she was blackout drunk and taken advantage of.

Corinne apparently promised Jordan she wouldn’t have sex with anyone else during taping, but he “doesn’t count” what happened as a breach of that promise.

Wait, what?!?!?!?!?!?!  She had a boyfriend when she went on Bachelor in Paradise and that boyfriend was ok with her hooking up with someone else as long as it wasn’t sex?  My thoughts on Corinne were never great to begin with, but they continue to get worse.

 

 

