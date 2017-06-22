McDonald’s Has an Entire Minion Menu That You Need to Try

This summer Disney has been doing the most. From rolling out boozy Dole whip to light-up cotton candy to color-changing lemonades — and even quietly dropping an entire secret menu — the most magical place on earth has left a lot of food brands in the dust.

Not one to be outdone, McDonald’s is stepping up with a brand new menu dedicated solely to the lovable yellow characters stars of Universal’s Despicable Me series. And, as you can imagine, it’s one of the cutest things you’ll ever see. Here’s everything you need to know:

There’s a Minion ice cream cone.

The nearly neon yellow swirl is flavored like — what else? — banana and the bright blue cone offers that signature overalls look. Unsurprisingly, social media is having a field day with this insanely colorful cone, tagging it #mcdgoesyellow. Some people are even asking for it dunked in chocolate.

The fried potatoes beat smiley fries ten times over.

Seriously, though, there’s no competition. These minion-shaped “potato nuggets” (a.k.a super fluffy fries) are super crispy and almost too cute to eat.

Banana pie > apple pie.

In lieu of its traditional baked apple pies, McDonald’s is serving up special-edition banana pies to honor the minions’ favorite treat.

The Happy Meal toys are adorable.

These are seriously come of the most adorable pieces of junk plastic to come out of a Mickey D’s Happy Meal box.

Hooray for all things minions! Despicable Me 3 is in theaters now.