A New Comforter Has Dual Climate Controls

It’s an argument that will never get resolved … couples can never agree on the same temperature. So, this invention is a perfect solution!

A company in Montreal just created a comforter with dual climate controls. It’s split right down the middle, and you can control it with an app to heat or cool each side however each of you want it.

The comforter also makes the bed by itself. It literally rolls into the correct position when you’re done with it. WHAT!?!?!?!?! Sign me up!

The company is taking preorders right now on Indiegogo. It costs $199, which actually seems pretty reasonable for all the fights it’s going to prevent. It’s scheduled to ship in September.

I want one!