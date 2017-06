What do parents miss MOST about their old lives before kids?

A new survey asked parents what parents miss the MOST before they had kids, and here’s what it found…

1. Sleep. 34% of parents say they miss it the most.

2. Having time to yourself, 25%.

3. Romantic time, 17%.

4. Your pre-baby body, 12%.

5. Time with friends, 4%.

9% of people say they don’t miss ANYTHING about their previous life.

