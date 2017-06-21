The MAIN reason guys cheat is…

According to a new survey, the TOP reason why guys cheat is, quote, “the other person was really hot.”

And the number two reason is that the other person may or may not have been hot, but they WERE hitting on him and showing him interest. You have to get to number three before you find guys who cheated because of doubts about their relationship.

It’s different for women. The number one reason they cheat is because their significant other stopped paying attention to them, and the number two reason is because the other person was really there for them.

The survey also found both men and women are most likely to cheat with a friend, a coworker, or someone they randomly meet when they’re out.

