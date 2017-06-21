Stand Up Paddle Boards Now in Forest Park

Want to challenge yourself a little more than the normal paddle boat ride? Now thanks to Big Muddy Adventure, you can rent a stand up paddle board to enjoy Forest Park from a different view!

The Stand Up Paddleboard rental program in Forest Park starts this Saturday! They will have a tent on the “rock beach” that is between The Boathouse and The Grand Basin.

Boards will be available from 10 am to 7 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Rentals are $20 per hour and $10 for each additional hour. All gear and a safety talk are included.

For more information click here!